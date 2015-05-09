China, Russia agree to jointly build hydropower plant -Xinhua

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Russia agree to jointly build hydropower plant
May 9, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

China, Russia agree to jointly build hydropower plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s biggest hydropower developer, China Three Gorges Corp has signed an agreement with Russian hydropower firm RusHydro to jointly built a hydropower plant in Russia, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

The 320-megawatt plant would be located on Russia’s Bureya river in the east and would help to control floods in the region, Xinhua said, citing a statement from Three Gorges Corp.

Electricity generated from the plant would be transmitted back to China, it said. Details about the value of investment were not available.

The deal was one of a series signed between China and Russia on the sidelines of a parade in Moscow that was attended by President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to mark the end of World War Two. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

