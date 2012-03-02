FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China reaches agreement with Russia on oil price
March 2, 2012

UPDATE 1-China reaches agreement with Russia on oil price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it had reached a consensus with Russia over a dispute on the pricing of Russian crude oil it receives via a pipeline.

“Both sides have reached a consensus on the trade price issue for the China-Russia crude oil pipeline under the principles of mutual understanding and mutual accommodation,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a fax to Reuters.

The brief statement provided no details.

A Russian industry source said this week that Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft made a small price concession to China, the single biggest consumer of oil from its new eastern fields.

Rosneft granted China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) a discount of $1.50 per barrel, the source said.

China buys 300,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, mostly delivered from the oil fields of Eastern Siberia via a new pipeline.

Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while China has said Russia levies excess transit fees

China Development Bank in 2009 financed the pipeline with a landmark $25 billion 30-year loans-for-oil deal, under which Russia is due to ship oil to China through 2030.

Reporting by Judy Hua and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills and Jason Neely

