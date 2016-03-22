FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's vice premier seeks acceleration of gas pipeline with Russia - State TV
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 22, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

China's vice premier seeks acceleration of gas pipeline with Russia - State TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China and Russia should accelerate construction of the Altai natural gas pipeline linking the two countries, vice premier Zhang Gaoli told Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller in Beijing on Tuesday, state television reported.

The two countries should also expand cooperation in upstream and downstream, natural gas supply services and energy sales, Zhang said, according to China Central Television.

Gazprom’s Miller said Russia would be actively engaged in negotiations with China on the Altai project, according to the broadcaster.

Russia has been pushing for plans to sell China natural gas through the Altai project, also known as the western route. Analysts have estimated the cost of the Altai pipeline at up to $20 billion. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.