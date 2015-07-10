Russia's Putin says China to remain "engine" of global economy

UFA, Russia, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s government is not worried about the situation with the Chinese stock market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday following talks with President Xi Jinping.
“Chinese authorities are reacting to this calmly,” Putin told reporters. “I think that China will remain an engine of the global economy.”
Putin added that Russian economic fundamentals are strong and able to withstand the country’s economic crisis.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk, Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs