China's ICBC to sell $696 mln worth of rand bonds to build S.Africa infrastructure

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China’s biggest lender by assets, on Thursday said it plans to sell 10 billion rand ($696 million) worth of bonds, making it the first Asian issuer of rand-denominated debt.

ICBC Governor Yi Huiman signed an agreement on Wednesday to appoint Standard Bank Group Ltd to issue the bonds, at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma, ICBC said in an emailed statement.

Standard Bank is Africa’s biggest banking group by assets and is 20 percent owned by ICBC.

Funds raised will be used for infrastructure projects in South Africa, ICBC said. The state-owned financial conglomerate said it had lent nearly $10 billion to over 40 China-Africa projects spanning 20 countries as at the end of September.

China has made a string of cheap loans over the past decade to Africa, which supplies oil and other raw materials such as copper and uranium to the world’s second-biggest economy.

During a visit by President Xi to South Africa, China signed agreements and loan deals worth 94 billion rand, mainly to build infrastructure in the continent’s most industrialised nation. ($1 = 14.3690 rand) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Christopher Cushing)