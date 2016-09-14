FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bars charging and use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on flights
September 14, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

China bars charging and use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said that it will outlaw the use and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones aboard flights from Wednesday.

The CAAC also said that it will not allow the phones to be placed in checked-in baggage, or sent as air freight, according to a statement posted on its website.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd is recalling the phones in several countries due to faulty batteries prone to catching fire. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
