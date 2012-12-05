FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seeks clarification of new China sea laws
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

U.S. seeks clarification of new China sea laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke said on Wednesday that the United States is seeking clarification on China’s recent announcement that its police could board vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

The rules, which China announced last week, are unclear as to their extent and purpose, Locke told Reuters in an interview.

“The U.S. government very much wants clarification of what these rules mean, how they will be interpreted by the Hainan government and marine enforcement agencies and the purpose of these rules,” Locke said on the sidelines of an investment forum in Beijing.

“It is really unclear, I think, to most nations,” Locke said. “First we need clarification of the extent, the purpose and the reach of these regulations.”

China lays claim to almost all of the vast sea, where Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Thailand also claim territories.

The South China Sea, which is criss-crossed by crucial shipping lanes, is rich in gas and oil deposits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.