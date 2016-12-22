SHANGHAI Dec 22 Chinese brokerage house Sealand
Securities said on Thursday it was operating normally and
liquidity risks were under control.
Sealand Securities said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange that forged bond agreements involved in the latest
scandal was no more than 16.5 billion yuan ($2.38 billion).
The remarks made by the brokerage came after it said on
Tuesday that it was inspected by the country's top securities
regulator.
Sealand Securities defaulted on a bond transaction with Bank
of Langfang, in China's northern Hebei province, following the
recent tumble in bond prices, local media reported.
($1 = 6.9466 Chinese yuan)
