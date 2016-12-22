SHANGHAI Dec 22 Chinese brokerage house Sealand Securities said on Thursday it was operating normally and liquidity risks were under control.

Sealand Securities said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that forged bond agreements involved in the latest scandal was no more than 16.5 billion yuan ($2.38 billion).

The remarks made by the brokerage came after it said on Tuesday that it was inspected by the country's top securities regulator.

Sealand Securities defaulted on a bond transaction with Bank of Langfang, in China's northern Hebei province, following the recent tumble in bond prices, local media reported.

