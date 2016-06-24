China securities regulator punishs firms for fraudulent IPO disclosures

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said it had punished 17 firms and six financial intermediaries whose disclosures related to initial public offerings contained fradulent information, according to a post on the regulator's official mini-blog Friday.

Only one specific firm, Shenzhen-listed Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric Co Ltd was identified in the China Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) post.

CSRC had previously announced it was punishing 17 firms for irregular disclosures earlier in June.

CSRC had previously reprimanded Dan Dong for fradulent IPO data, according to a company statement earlier in June. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)