China adopts national security law - Xinhua

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China’s legislature adopted a national security law on Wednesday that covers everything from cyber security to activities in space, state news agency Xinhua said.

President Xi Jinping, who heads a newly established national security commission, has said China’s security covers a wide range of areas, including politics, culture, the military, the economy, technology and the environment.

The law would “protect people’s fundamental interests”, Xinhua said in a brief one-line statement.

Foreign business groups and diplomats have argued that the broadness of the national security law, passed by the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, constitutes a national security overreach. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)