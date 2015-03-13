FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China delays next stage of draft counterterrorism law-U.S. official
March 13, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

China delays next stage of draft counterterrorism law-U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - China has effectively put a hold on a draft counterterrorism law that would require technology firms to hand over encryption keys and install security “backdoors,” a senior U.S. official said this week.

“They have decided to suspend the third reading of that particular law, which has sort of put that on hiatus for the moment,” White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Michael Daniel said on Thursday during a discussion at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The Obama administration has raised concerns about the draft law. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

