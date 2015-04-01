FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade office says Chinese laws may breach WTO rules
April 1, 2015

U.S. trade office says Chinese laws may breach WTO rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - China’s bank technology restrictions and a draft anti-terrorism law may run counter to the country’s international trade commitments, the U.S. Trade Representative said in a report released on Wednesday.

In a review of compliance with telecommunications trade agreements, the USTR said rules pushing China’s state-owned banks to buy technology from domestic vendors “may raise substantive concerns” about China’s obligations under World Trade Organization agreements.

The draft counter-terrorism law “has generated serious concerns among U.S. stakeholders and may raise questions with respect to China’s obligations,” the report said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

