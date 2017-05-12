China regulator launches emergency risk assessments in shadow banking crackdown - sources

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission's investigation will include lenders' issuance of interbank negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs), their bond investments and their outsourced investment business, the sources said.

The move is part of regulators' intensified crackdown on shadow banking. (Reporting by Li Zheng and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel Shen)