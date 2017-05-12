FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
China regulator launches emergency risk assessments in shadow banking crackdown - sources
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 12, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 3 months ago

China regulator launches emergency risk assessments in shadow banking crackdown - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission's investigation will include lenders' issuance of interbank negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs), their bond investments and their outsourced investment business, the sources said.

The move is part of regulators' intensified crackdown on shadow banking. (Reporting by Li Zheng and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel Shen)

