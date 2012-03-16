FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aims for 6.5 bcm shale gas output in 2015 -NEA
March 16, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 6 years

China aims for 6.5 bcm shale gas output in 2015 -NEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China aims to produce 6.5 billion cubic metres of shale gas by 2015, the National Energy Administration said on Friday, as the country aims to tap the unconventional fuel to meet part of its additional energy demand.

The target for 2020 was set significantly higher at 60 to 100 bcm.

The targets were largely the same as the figures reported by Chinese media last October. Currently, China has barely any commercial shale gas production. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)

