FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai stock exchange extends disclosure times for company updates
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 25, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai stock exchange extends disclosure times for company updates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has extended the time range during which listed companies are allowed to make public statements, improving timely disclosure and bringing the exchange more in line with international practice.

Under the current arrangement, multiple announcements can be published together. Traders have complained it takes too long for the exchange to publish them. During the peak corporate earnings season, some statements are not published until midnight.

Starting June 1, companies will be allowed to disclose information between 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from 11:30-12:30 during the market’s midday break, the exchange said in a statement published in its website, www.sse.com.cn, late on Sunday.

Companies will also be permitted to publish statements through the exchange at 1pm to 5pm on a single non-trading day, or on the last of a series of two or more non-trading days, such as a public holiday, the exchange said.

Information disclosure in these periods could include requests to suspend share trading, clarification of market talk, and notifications of new contracts being signed, it said.

Currently, companies send their statements to the exchange for publication after the market closes at 3pm (0700 GMT) and the same time of a single non-trading day or of the last of a series of non-trading days. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.