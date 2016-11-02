FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's Yili to buy 37 pct of Shengmu for $682 mln, makes cash offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 2, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 10 months ago

China's Yili to buy 37 pct of Shengmu for $682 mln, makes cash offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said on Wednesday Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd would buy 37 percent of the firm for HK$5.29 billion ($682 million) to facilitate upstream sourcing and enhance dairy products manufacturing in the mainland.

Yili will make a cash offer for outstanding shares it does not already own at HK$2.25 per share, or a 7.4 percent discount to the previous close, valuing the dairy products producer at HK$14.3 billion, China Shengmu said in a stock exchange filing.

Yili will pay HK$5.19 billion for the outstanding shares, excluding shares representing 26.7 percent of the issued share capital mostly held by management, which have undertaken not to accept the offer.

Last week, Yili said it was in a deal to buy 2.35 billion shares in China Shengmu.

$1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.