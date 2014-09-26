China's Shenguan denies book-doctoring claims

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd on Friday denied allegations from an equities research firm accusing it of doctoring its books, calling the report malicious and groundless.

The report from a firm called Emerson Analytics, which triggered a sharp fall in Shenguan shares before the company requested a trading halt on Sept. 3, said the company, a maker of sausage casings, was understating costs and overstating revenue.

“The group and its directors are deeply shocked and furious about the report,” Shenguan said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. “The company reserves the right to take legal action against the entity and those who are responsible for the report and to hold them responsible for all losses caused to the group.”

Emerson, whose website does not list a phone number where it can be contacted, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The statement, which comes after Shenguan issued a previous rebuttal on Sept. 4 saying the Emerson report contained errors and misleading statements, said the report contained “a fundamental mistake” and “completely wrong estimate” on its sales volumes and costs of raw material and of sales.

Shenguan said the allegations were based on a comparison of it and another seven firms - five Chinese companies operating in China and two foreign firms primarily operating outside China - in the collagen sausage casing business.

“Such comparison is fundamentally wrong as these seven companies are not comparable to the company,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Tianhe Chemicals denied overstating profit allegations by research house Anonymous Analytics and 21Vianet rejected accusations of accounting fraud.

Trading in Shenguan shares is due to resume on Sept. 29. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Bangalore newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)