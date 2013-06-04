Shenzhen to let small firms issue exchangeable bonds - IFR

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SSE) has issued a document to the market giving details of a trial programme to allow small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to issue private exchangeable bonds, IFR reported late on Monday.

According to the May 31 document which IFR obtained, eligible potential issuers are unlisted small Chinese companies, excluding real-estate and financial entities.

The rules include restrictions on the rates that the new instrument can pay, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The issuing coupon cannot be more than three times bank loan rates for the same tenors. The tenor of the bonds should be no less than one year and the conversion price cannot be lower than 90 percent of the 20-day trading average of a listed company.

Under these guidelines, investors can only exchange the bonds for A shares six months after the investment.

According to current rules, only corporate shareholders with net assets above 300 million yuan ($43.7 million) are allowed to issue exchangeable bonds. The underlying listed companies must also have at least 1.5 billion yuan in net assets, or a minimum weighted average return-on-equity ratio of 6 percent over the past three years.

SMEs may not be able to fulfil the issuer requirements. As a result, the SSE document suggests that companies which fall under the SME criteria set by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology set can issue exchangeable bonds.

As of the end of April, there were 135 SME private issuers that registered with the Shenzhen Exchange, and 88 of those had issued bonds. The sector’s total fundraising has reached 10.4 billion yuan, and the weighted average coupon is 9.20 percent.

Market participants believe this is another step the regulators have taken to expand funding channels for the country’s SMEs.

As part of wide-ranging measures to revitalise the sluggish A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission in September 2008 released draft rules allowing shareholders of listed companies to issue exchangeable bonds.

However, not a single such bond has been issued since then. (Reporting by Carrie Hong of IFR; Editing by Richard Borsuk)