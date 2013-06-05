FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Futures Exchange cuts trading margins for some contracts
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Shanghai Futures Exchange cuts trading margins for some contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), China's biggest metals
bourse, will lower margins and trade limits for its precious metals and rebar contracts, a move
aimed at boosting volumes ahead of plans to launch night trading for gold and silver.
    The SHFE is expected to add after-hours trading for its gold and silver contracts this month
or next as part of its efforts to become a more global marketplace. 
    The margin requirement, or the minimum amount of cash that investors must keep on deposit,
for the precious metals contracts will be lowered to 4 percent from 7 percent from June 25th.
            
     Following is a table reflecting the latest changes:
     
              MARGINS (PCT)    
              NEW    OLD       
 Rebar         5      7         
 Gold          4      7         
 Silver        4      7         

 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

