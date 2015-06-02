FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One more survivor rescued from capsized China vessel - Xinhua
June 2, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

One more survivor rescued from capsized China vessel - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Rescuers pulled a man from a ship that capsized carrying 458 people on China’s Yangtze River, the official Xinhua news agency said on its microblog on Tuesday, the second passenger to be rescued from inside the upturned vessel’s hull.

Five bodies have been recovered since the ship capsized in a storm late on Monday, state media said, in what is one of China’s worst recent disasters.

Only about a dozen people had been rescued from the four-decked tourist boat amid confusing reports about how many people had been saved. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)

