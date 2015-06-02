FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rescuers working to free five more from capsized China ship
June 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Rescuers working to free five more from capsized China ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Rescuers are working to save five more passengers trapped inside the hull of a passenger ship that capsized on China’s Yangtze River with 458 people on board, the official People’s Daily said on its microblog on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old woman was pulled alive from the wreck, although state media had earlier given her age as 85.

Five bodies have been recovered from the ship that capsized late on Monday. Rescuers are working in bad weather to find more survivors.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
