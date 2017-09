JIANLI, China, June 6 (Reuters) - The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River has reached 396, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard)