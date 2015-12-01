China shipbuilder CSIC to launch financial leasing unit-exec

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), one of the country’s two largest shipbuilding conglomerates, plans to launch a financial leasing unit as early as next year to help boost orders at its shipyards, the firm’s president said.

“Having a ship financial leasing company will help us increase our share of global orders,” Sun Bo, president of state-owned CSIC, told a shipping conference in Shanghai on Tuesday.

“It will also allow us to build ship types that we have never built before, enabling us to enter new international markets,” he said. He told Reuters that CSIC would look to launch the firm next year after receiving regulator approvals.

He did not provide details on how the unit will be financed or how much it plans to spend. Shipyards run by CSIC, whose listed unit is China Shipbuilding Industry Co Ltd, build military and civil vessels as well as marine equipment.

Chinese shipyards recorded a 62.1 percent fall in new orders year-on-year in the first ten months of 2015, according to data from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

The shipping industry has been stuck in a slump since 2008 that has caused many banks to withdraw lending to the sector for fear of defaulting shipyards and owners.

This funding gap has led to the emergence of leasing firms in China, who seek to fill the gap by ordering vessels and lease them out to owners and operators.

Among leasing firms that have been rapidly expanding their shipping portfolios is ICBC Financial Leasing, China’s biggest leasing firm by assets, which recently signed an $869 million agreement with BP to lease 18 oil vessels.

CSIC’s main rival, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, launched its financial leasing unit in 2012. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)