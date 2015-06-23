FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China extends ship scrapping subsidy program to end-2017
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 23, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

China extends ship scrapping subsidy program to end-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China has extended by two years a subsidy program that encourages shipping companies to scrap old vessels, in a bid to support an industry struggling to emerge from a global downturn.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Tuesday that the program - which gives shipping lines subsidies of 1,500 yuan ($241.67) per gross ton to replace old models with newer, greener ones - would be extended to the end of 2017.

There would be no changes to the program’s details, it added. The government launched the two-year scheme in late 2013. ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.