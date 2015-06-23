China extends ship scrapping subsidy program to end-2017

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China has extended by two years a subsidy program that encourages shipping companies to scrap old vessels, in a bid to support an industry struggling to emerge from a global downturn.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Tuesday that the program - which gives shipping lines subsidies of 1,500 yuan ($241.67) per gross ton to replace old models with newer, greener ones - would be extended to the end of 2017.

There would be no changes to the program’s details, it added. The government launched the two-year scheme in late 2013. ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)