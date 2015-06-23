FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China extends ship scrapping subsidy programme to end-2017
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 23, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China extends ship scrapping subsidy programme to end-2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ship scrapping subsidy program originally due to run to end-2015

* Show of government support amid continuing industry downturn

* Subsidies set to further benefit China’s shipping lines (Adds industry comment, background)

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday extended by two years a subsidy programme that encourages shipping companies to scrap old vessels in a bid to support an industry struggling to emerge from a global downturn.

The scheme, which began in 2013 and was due to end this year, gives shipping lines grants of 1,500 yuan ($241.67) per gross ton to replace old vessels with newer, more environmentally friendly models.

These subsidies helped state-backed shippers including China COSCO and China Shipping Development to post a higher 2014 profit despite the slump in the global industry. China Cosco said it would have posted a loss had it not been for the subsidies.

“The shipbuilding and shipping industries are facing a very difficult downturn, the scheme’s extension reflects their needs,” said Zhang Shouguo, executive vice-chairman of the Chinese Shipowners’ Association.

The scheme’s extension to end-2017 was announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission.

China’s economic slowdown has squeezed the global shipping industry, which has been stuck in a rut since 2008 partly due to an excess of vessels ordered before the financial crisis of that year, that has pushed freight rates down to historic lows.

New orders at Chinese shipyards plunged 77 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2015, the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry said in April. ($1 = 6.2067 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.