FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Merchants in talks to acquire Sinotrans & CSC-Caixin
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

China Merchants in talks to acquire Sinotrans & CSC-Caixin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese transport conglomerate China Merchants Group is in talks to acquire logistics group Sinotrans & CSC in the latest deal in the country’s state sector, financial magazine Caixin reported late on Monday.

The two companies have been locked in reorganization talks, Caixin said, citing sources close to China Merchants.

Officials from both companies declined to comment on the talks when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

The two Hong Kong-listed units of Sinotrans & CSC - Sinotrans and Sinotrans Shipping - informed the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday that their parent group was considering a strategic reorganization that involved another unnamed state-owned enterprise.

Caixin said at the end of 2014, China Merchants had total assets worth 624.16 billion yuan ($97.92 billion) while Sinotrans & CSC had 109.12 billion yuan, making China Merchants the bigger player of the two.

The move comes as the Chinese government is encouraging restructuring and mergers among state-owned enterprises. The domestic shipping industry’s two largest firms, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company and China Shipping Group, are also in talks to merge, a source told Reuters in August.

China Merchants’ business includes ports, shipping and financial services, while Sinotrans & CSC is involved in logistics and vessel chartering. ($1 = 6.3744 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Kavita Chandran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.