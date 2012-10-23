FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to protect inland shipping from foreign competition
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 23, 2012 / 3:46 AM / in 5 years

China to protect inland shipping from foreign competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China is to prohibit domestic companies from operating foreign-made ships on domestic waterways and will block foreign shipping service firms from selling services in China, according to regulations issued by China’s State Council.

The rules protect the domestic shipping industry, hard-hit by overcapacity and slowing global trade, and could signal plans to restrict foreign companies from selling into upcoming waterway infrastructure projects approved as part of a 1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) spending package in September.

The rules, set to come into effect from Jan 1., prohibit “foreign companies, financial organisations and individuals from operating waterway transport services”, the State Council said in an announcement on an official government website on Monday.

Foreign shipping service enterprises are also banned from hiring Chinese ships or shipping space, “or using other means to covertly operate waterway transport services”.

Chinese operators are also restricted from using foreign boats, unless there is a shortage of Chinese ships and the company gets permission from the State Council.

Ships registered in the special governed zones of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan also need to adhere to the rules for foreign ships, unless given special exemption. ($1 = 6.2547 yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.