China shipping shares rally on reported plan to boost industry

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese shipping shares outperformed the broader market in Hong Kong and the mainland on Friday, as investors cheered media reports that a plan to rejuvenate the troubled industry has been submitted to the State Council for approval.

China Business News reported on its website on Thursday that the Tranport Ministry director Song Dexing said a “national strategic plan” that proposes an expansion of vessel scrapping subsidies among other measures had been submitted for approval last week.

By 0600 GMT, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries, the country’s largest private shipbuilder, had surged more than 7 percent in Hong Kong, while China Cosco was up about 5 percent in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Dry bulk cargo shippers such as China Shipping Container Lines were further supported by the biggest gain in more than 2-1/2 months for the Baltic Dry Index, a measure of commodity shipping costs.

The shipping sector’s gains outpaced the broader stock markets, both onshore and offshore. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was flat, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Speaking at a shipping forum in Shanghai on Thursday, director Song said the ministry was also examining more tax relief for the ship builders that have been struggling with overcapacity issues in the last two to three years.

China laid out a detailed three-year plan in early August to restructure its massive shipbuilding industry, urging local governments to halt approvals of new projects and companies to move up the value chain by building high-tech vessels.

While state-owned and better quality private shipyards now have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many of whom have already run out of work.

Debt-laden China Rongsheng was forced to seek financial help from the Chinese government earlier this year, with its founder and biggest shareholder Zhang Zhirong seen seeking to sell other assets to salvage the business.

COSCO, China’s largest bulk shipping company, announced in early November that its vice president, Xu Minjie, had resigned - a day after it said he was “under investigation by the relevant authorities”, phrasing used in China to describe corruption investigations. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse and Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)