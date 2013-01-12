FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henan Shuanghui says 2012 net profit will rise up to 127 percent
January 12, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Henan Shuanghui says 2012 net profit will rise up to 127 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, China’s leading meat products maker, forecasts a rise of as much as 127 percent in net profit in profit in 2012 compared with the year before.

Net profit for 2012 is expected to be between 2.85 billion-2.96 billion yuan ($452 million-470 million), the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late Friday.

That adds up to a rise of between 118.8 and 127.3 percent compared to 2011, the company said. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)

