3 months ago
China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
#Financials
May 14, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 3 months ago

China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.

China will also strike a balance between financial stability, gradual deleveraging and steady economic growth, Li said, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

China will also keep the yuan basically stable, Li said, who met on Sunday with International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ryan Woo; editing by Mark Heinrich)

