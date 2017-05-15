FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi confident in the future of new "Silk Road" effort
May 15, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 3 months ago

China's Xi confident in the future of new "Silk Road" effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said he had every reason to be confident in the future of the Belt and Road initiative, his signature plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade for the globe, beginning with Eurasia.

A road to "peace and prosperity" could be reached if all involved made joint efforts, although the undertaking still had a long way to go, Xi told journalists in Beijing, the Chinese capital, at the end of a two-day summit on the initiative.

The next Belt and Road summit will be held in 2019, he said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

