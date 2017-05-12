SEOUL May 12 South Korea has accepted a
last-minute invitation from China to a conference on a new Silk
Road, days after a new president took office on Seoul pledging
to engage in discussions with Beijing to ease tension over a
U.S. anti-missile system.
Chinese President Xi Jinping extended the invitation to the
Belt and Road conference in Beijing during a telephone call on
Thursday with new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's
spokesman, Yoon Young-chan, told a briefing on Friday.
Ties between South Korea and China, who are important trade
partners, have been strained by Seoul's decision to host a U.S.
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system
in response to a growing missile threat from North Korea.
China has protested against the deployment saying the
system's powerful radar can probe deep into its territory,
undermining is security, destabilising the regional security
balance and doing little to deter North Korea.
Leaders of 28 countries and senior officials from many more
gather in Beijing on Sunday for to discuss Xi's initiative to
expand trade links between Asia, Africa and Europe through
billions of dollars in infrastructure investment.
But until Thursday, South Korea had not been invited.
Moon will send a delegation headed by Park Byeong-seug, a
veteran member of parliament and a senior official of Moon's
liberal Democratic Party, Yoon said.
In their telephone call on Thursday, Moon told Xi he
"understands China's interest in the THAAD deployment and its
concerns," Yoon said earlier.
Moon spoke to Xi about the difficulties faced by some South
Korean companies doing business in China facing discrimination
in retaliation for the THAAD deployment. China denies it has
done anything to hurt South Korean businesses.
Park, the member of parliament heading the delegation, has
been mentioned in South Korean media as a strong candidate to be
Moon's special envoy to China.
The Belt and Road initiative has been used by Xi to help
showcase China as an open economy, although many diplomats and
business groups have been sceptical about China's aims.
North Korea, which considers China its sole major diplomatic
ally and economic benefactor, is also expected to send a
delegation to the two-day meeting in Beijing, the Chinese
foreign ministry has said.
