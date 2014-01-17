Sinochem says new 240,000-bpd Quanzhou refinery starts test runs

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - State-run Sinochem Corp’s first fully owned greenfield refinery, the 240,000 barrels-per-day Quanzhou plant, has started test runs, the company said on its website on Friday.

The refinery, in the southeast coastal province of Fujian, is expected to process crude oil from Iraq, Oman and Kuwait, traders have said.

The single 240,000-bpd crude unit started taking in crude on Thursday, according to a report on its website www.sinochem.com. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Paul Tait)