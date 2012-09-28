FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec sets up coal-to-chemical company
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Sinopec sets up coal-to-chemical company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec Corp has set up a coal-to-chemical company to develop coal and natural gas-based chemical products, the company said on Friday.

Sinopec Great Wall Energy Chemical Co Ltd was set up in Beijing on Friday, with Dai Houliang as chairman, it said in a statement.

The new company aims to become a front runner in the coal-to-chemical field in China in eight to 10 years, it said.

By 2015, Sinopec plans to build six coal-to-chemical plants in northern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Xinjiang and Ningxia regions, southwestern Guizhou, central Henan and Anhui provinces.

“Sinopec will play a bigger role in changing China’s rich coal resources to chemical raw materials, which is of great significance in adjusting China’s energy structure,” Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu said in the statement.

China is the world’s top energy consumer. Coal accounts for around 70 percent of China’s energy mix. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.