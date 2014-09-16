FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec to start trial operation of first LNG terminal by end-Oct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Sinopec to start trial operation of first LNG terminal by end-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp will start trial operation of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal by the end of October, a company representative said on Tuesday.

The 3.0 million tonne-per-year (tpy) terminal in Qingdao city of eastern Shandong province is also expected to receive its first LNG cargo by the end of next month, the representative said without specifying where the cargo will come from.

Sinopec signed a deal in 2009 to buy 2.0 million tonnes a year of LNG for 20 years from ExxonMobil Corp’s Papua New Guinea project.

Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.