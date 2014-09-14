Sinopec says sells stake in retail unit

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, has agreed to sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake in its retail unit to a group of 25 Chinese and foreign investors, Asia’s top refiner said in a statement on Sunday.

Sinopec has agreed to sell a 29.99 percent stake in its retail unit to the group of investors, including China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fosun International Ltd , the statement said.