Sinopec says sells stake in retail unit
September 14, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Sinopec says sells stake in retail unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, has agreed to sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake in its retail unit to a group of 25 Chinese and foreign investors, Asia’s top refiner said in a statement on Sunday.

Sinopec has agreed to sell a 29.99 percent stake in its retail unit to the group of investors, including China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fosun International Ltd , the statement said.

Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong and Shen Yan and Benjamin Kang Lim in Beijing

