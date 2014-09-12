UPDATE 1-Sinopec to run 300 convenience stores with Ruentex -paper

(Adds company statement on partnerships with other companies)

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp is planning to run 300 of its convenience stores at petrol stations jointly with Taiwan’s Ruentex Group, the state-run China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

The move is probably aimed at enhancing the appeal of Sinopec’s massive fuel retail division before it sells a stake of up to 30 percent that could raise $20 billion. The state-run oil giant has shortlisted 37 bidding consortia and is expected to choose the winner by the end of September.

Sinopec and Ruentex have already started jointly managing eight stores in Shanghai, where daily revenue rose nearly 50 percent during a trial in August, the business daily said citing an unidentified Sinopec source.

Under a pact signed earlier this year, the two firms will also cooperate on merchandise procurement to cut costs and are looking into potential e-commerce cooperation, the daily said.

Sinopec has more than 30,000 petrol stations and operates some 23,000 convenience stores under the Easy Joy brand. Ruentex operates about 600 convenience stores under the C-Store brand in China.

Sinopec said in a statement on Friday it has also inked preliminary agreements with firms including Haier Electronics , Huiyuan Juice and New Hope Group for them to supply products at favourable prices.

“As Haier’s core oil supplier, Sinopec will also provide quality fuel and services for Haier’s transportation and delivery processes,” Sinopec said in a statement.

Unlike Western markets, where non-fuel businesses - convenience stores and services such as fast food or car washing - can account for more than half of a fuel station’s profits, more than 99 percent of Sinopec’s retail sales come from petrol.

Ruentex also runs more than 300 hypermarts in China under Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, a joint venture with France’s Groupe Auchan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Fayen Wong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Clarke)