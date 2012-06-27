FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinopec's Wuhan refinery in 50-day overhaul -source
June 27, 2012

Sinopec's Wuhan refinery in 50-day overhaul -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Top Asia refiner Sinopec Corp has shut down its Wuhan refinery from early June to July 20 for a 50-day maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.

Wuhan refinery in the central Hubei province has a nameplate capacity of 160,000 barrels per day (bpd), but working capacity is only 100,000 bpd due to insufficient downstream capacity, the source said.

The repair is the first major overhaul in four years and delayed from the originally planned repair from late April. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

