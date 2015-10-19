UPDATE 2-China's Sinosteel extends bond redemption date amid liquidity concerns

(Adds background, investor and analyst quote)

By Nathaniel Taplin and Umesh Desai

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Sinosteel said it extended the date investors can start redeeming its bonds by a month until Nov. 16 amid reports the debt-laden steel giant had asked investors to hold off seeking repayment due to liquidity problems.

The extension would give investors in the debt issued by subsidiary Sinosteel Corp Ltd more time to review the matter, the company said in a statement posted on the website of one of the country’s main bond clearing houses late on Friday.

In a separate letter seen by Reuters, Sinosteel had asked bondholders of its 2 billion yuan ($315 million) October 2017 bonds not to exercise a put option on Oct. 20, the earliest available date, because the company would not be able to make full payment. Some of the company’s operations had been halted and it was facing a severe liquidity shortage, the letter said.

Local and international media reported the contents of the letter, but its authenticity could not be confirmed and Sinosteel did not answer calls requesting comment.

In the statement posted on the website, Sinosteel offered shares of its Shenzhen-listed subsidiary Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Co Ltd as additional collateral for the debt, as an inducement for bondholders to stay invested.

Several Chinese firms have defaulted this year following the first default in 2014 by Chaori Solar. These include state-owned Baoding Tianwei, a power equipment firm, and Cloud Tech Live, a food producer which tried to reinvent itself as an Internet company.

But no firm has yet publicly defaulted on a so-called enterprise bond - directly approved by the state economic planning agency and typically issued by large centrally administered state owned companies.

Market reaction to previous defaults has been relatively muted, but many analysts believe an enterprise default would spark much more volatility as it would challenge the widely held assumption that Beijing will not allow large central enterprises to go under.

On July 1, the state-owned Shanghai Securities Daily newspaper reported the deputy head of China’s main economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), had stated privately to other NDRC officials that defaults on enterprise bonds would not be permitted.

In September, China Erzhong, a troubled state-owned machinery maker, said its centrally controlled parent would assume responsibility for enterprise debt it was struggling to repay.

On Monday, yields on most onshore bonds were up sharply - by around 10 basis points from late Thursday when the unconfirmed letter from Sinosteel began circulating on Chinese social media. Yields of AAA-rated 5-year debt were trading at 4.25 percent on Monday afternoon, up from 4.18 on Thursday.

Nonetheless, market participants were relatively sanguine on the ultimate broader market impact.

“Two things I would highlight about the Chinese market are that the ratings agencies are generally on the ball and the safety net for this kind of debt is incredibly strong,” said a bond manager at an offshore buy side firm in Singapore which invests in Chinese yuan debt.

“For Erzhong, investors had two years of warning to get out. The only downside from my perspective is that the legal system is relatively untested, and if these firms are not bailed out in the end, there is not necessarily anyone else to turn to.”

Sinosteel has been in trouble for several years and the bond in danger of default carried a rating of BB as of July 6.

The firm had debts of more than 100 billion yuan with a debt-to-asset ratio up to 98 percent between 2011 and 2013, according to a June 2014 report issued by China Cheng Xin International Credit Rating (CCXI), a domestic rating agency.

China’s steel sector is grappling with a slowing economy, oversupply and a hefty debt burden - a legacy of over-investment during the country’s infrastructure boom in the wake of the global financial crisis.