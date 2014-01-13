FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese regulator probes Sinovel power firm
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese regulator probes Sinovel power firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sinovel Wind Group Ltd. , the power generation company accused by the U.S. government of industrial espionage, announced that it is under criminal investigation by China’s stock markets regulator for allegedly breaking securities laws.

Sinovel, once the biggest wind turbine manufacturer in China, made the announcement in a notice to the Shanghai Stock Exchange dated Sunday.

Shares in the company dropped 9.9 percent on Monday. The stock has lost more than 80 percent of its value since the company listed in January, 2011.

Beijing-based Sinovel said that it would “actively cooperate” with the investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Last June, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Sinovel and two of its executives, Su Liying and Zhao Haichun, with stealing proprietary software from AMSC, a Devens, Massachusetts-based company.

Also charged was Dejan Karabasevic, an AMSC employee whom Sinovel gave an 11 million yuan ($1.82 million) contract to hand over company source code.

AMSC once provided wind turbine design, engineering services and power electronics and controls to Sinovel. U.S. authorities said the alleged theft cost AMSC $800 million.

AMSC also is suing Sinovel for intellectual property theft at the Beijing High Court, where a decision is expected to be handed down shortly.

Sinovel announced in December that it had changed its corporate auditor. The company also has announced many key personnel changes in recent months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.