China February social financing rises to $164 bln

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.04 trillion yuan ($164.3 billion) in February, the central bank said on Friday, up 391.2 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The People’s Bank of China created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the world’s No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks had made traditional credit measures incomplete.

Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings.