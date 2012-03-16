FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China February social financing rises to $164 bln
March 16, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 6 years ago

China February social financing rises to $164 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.04 trillion yuan ($164.3 billion) in February, the central bank said on Friday, up 391.2 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The People’s Bank of China created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the world’s No. 2 economy, as an array of alternative financing outside banks had made traditional credit measures incomplete.

Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings.

$1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

