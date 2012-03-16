FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-China February social financing rises to $164 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Total social financing up 391.2 bln yuan on year ago
    * Bank lending of 710.7 bln yuan dominates total financing

 (Adds figures)	
    BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's total social financing, a broad
measure of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.04 trillion yuan ($164.3 billion) in
February, the central bank said on Friday, up 391.2 billion yuan from a year
earlier.	
    The Chinese government created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better
capture the overall level of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, after an
array of alternative financing outside banks made traditional credit measures
incomplete.	
    Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including
traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public
offerings.	
    Bank loans in local currency continue to dominate the aggregate financing
measure. Chinese banks extended 710.7 billion yuan in new loans in February.  	
    Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing
disclosed by the central bank. 	
(Amount in billion yuan; proportion in percent): 	
                                               Feb                   Jan      	
                                    amount   proportion      amount   proportion	
 Total social financing            1,040.0        100.0       955.9        100.0	
  Yuan loans                         710.7         68.3       738.1         77.2	
  Foreign currency loans              52.6          5.1       -14.8            *	
  Designated loans                    39.4          3.8       165.3         17.3	
  Trust loans                         49.7          4.8         4.2          0.4	
  Bank bill acceptances              -31.2            *       -21.2            *	
  Corporate bonds                    154.4         14.8        44.2          4.6	
  Domestic share issuance             22.9          2.2         8.1          0.8	
  	
     
    ($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

