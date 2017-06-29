(Adds context, details on share price moves)
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery
Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech
Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday,
part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state
sector.
China's cabinet had already approved the merger plan, which
will make China High-Tech a subsidiary of Sinomach, the State
Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in
a notice. Sinomach makes construction and agriculture equipment,
while China High-Tech is a textile machinery manufacturer.
The merger comes as Beijing looks to streamline the number
of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and to create globally
competitive conglomerates in sectors including power generation,
railways, shipping and chemicals.
The latest move reduces the number of enterprises under the
direct administration of the central government to 101, down
from 117 since 2012. The number of SOEs could eventually fall to
about 40, state media has reported.
Sinomac's listed subsidiaries rose on the news of the
merger, with Sinomach Automobile Co Ltd up over 5
percent and Luoyang Bearing Science & Technology Co Ltd
up over 4 percent.
China Camc Engineering Co Ltd, First Tractor Co
Ltd, Sinomach General Machinery Science & Technology
Co Ltd, Linhai Co Ltd and Lanpec
Technologies Ltd were all up around 2 percent.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)