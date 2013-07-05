FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU and China close in on solar panel deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

EU and China close in on solar panel deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Union and China are moving towards a deal to defuse a conflict over alleged dumping of solar panels in Europe, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, aiming to agree a minimum price for Chinese importers above their production costs.

“The architecture of the deal is there,” said one person close to the negotiations that are taking place in Beijing.

A second person said the proposed deal involves a quota for Chinese panels that could not be sold at less than the cost of production in China. Analysts say that was around $0.59 per watt in 2012.

Under the proposal, panels sold in excess of the quota would be subject to duties, although the level and the amount are still under discussion, a third person said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.