India's Modi calls for early settlement of China border issue
September 18, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

India's Modi calls for early settlement of China border issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for an early settlement with China on their disputed common border, taking a robust line on security after summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We have to address the boundary question very soon,” Modi told a joint news conference, with Xi sitting to his right, urging “clarification” of the Line of Actual Control - the front lines where fighting ended in a 1962 border war. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)

