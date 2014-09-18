FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi supports India's aspiration for greater UN role
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xi supports India's aspiration for greater UN role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China supports India’s aspiration to play a greater role at the United Nations, including on the Security Council, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday after a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has no permanent seat on the Security Council despite being home to a seventh of the world’s population. China is one of the council’s five permanent members, together with the United States, Russia, Britain and France. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)

