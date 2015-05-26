China breaks ground on lighthouse project in South China Sea

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the building of two lighthouses in the disputed South China Sea, state media said on Tuesday, a move that is likely to escalate tensions in a region already jittery about Beijing’s maritime ambitions.

China’s Ministry of Transport hosted the ceremony for the construction of two multi-functional lighthouses on Huayang Reef and Chigua Reef on the disputed Spratly islands, state news agency Xinhua said, defying calls from the United States and the Philippines for a freeze on such activity.

The reefs are known in English as Cuateron Reef and Johnson South Reef.

The Ministry of Transport did not answer calls for comment.

Last year, the Philippines accused China of reclaiming land on Johnson South Reef, apparently to build an airstrip.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.

Xinhua said the lighthouses were built “to improve the navigation safety in the South China Sea”. It did not elaborate.

In recent weeks, the United States has clashed with China over Beijing’s construction activities in the South China Sea. The Pentagon believes the work is aimed at cementing China’s claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea - an area thought to have significant energy reserves and rich fishing grounds.

Washington is particularly concerned that China may at some point declare an exclusion zone in the sea that could limit free movement of ships and aircraft.

On Monday, China’s foreign ministry said it had lodged a complaint with the United States over a U.S. spy plane that flew over parts of the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ defence minister said on Monday that Manila was seeking a “stronger commitment” from the United States to help its ally with activities in the South China Sea.

Beijing says the South China Sea issue should be resolved by direct talks between those involved and has bristled at what it sees as unwarranted U.S. interference. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)