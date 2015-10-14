China says has not militarised South China Sea

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China has not militarised the South China Sea, but there are certain countries which keep flexing their muscles who should stop hyping up the issue, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing after U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States military would sail and fly wherever international law allowed, including the disputed South China Sea. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)