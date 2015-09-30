China's CIC hunting for further investments in Italy

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China is looking for fresh investment opportunities in Italy, the chief investment officer of the China Investment Corporation (CIC) sovereign fund told Reuters after meeting on Wednesday with Italy’s economy minister.

“We have invested in (Italian infrastructure fund) F2i ... we are looking for other opportunities,” Li Keping, head of investments at CIC said on the sidelines of a sovereign wealth fund conference hosted in Milan by Italy’s strategic fund.

Li declined to comment about a report in the Italian press saying CIC was ready to buy a stake in Italy’s post office which the government is privatising in a stock market listing next month.

“I don’t have any comments,” he said, adding any investments had to be studied in detail before a decision could be made.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan presented the Italian government’s privatisation plan to officials from five sovereign wealth funds during a meeting in Milan on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)