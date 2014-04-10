FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese importers default on 10 U.S., Brazilian soy cargoes -sources
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese importers default on 10 U.S., Brazilian soy cargoes -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean cargoes due to negative crush margins and problems in getting credit, two trade sources said on Thursday.

One source in Beijing said three companies in the province of Shandong had defaulted as they were unable to open letters of credit from banks.

“There are five to six (panamax) cargoes which are unable to be unloaded at ports because buyers can not open LCs (letter of credit) and there are no LCs for an additional 5-6 cargoes floating on the sea,” the source said. Each panamax cargo is for 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

Analysts at state think-tanks said some buyers had had problems getting credit, but did not have further details. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Niu Shuping; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
